Trudeau visits Italian town still recovering from 2016 earthquake
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrives for his G7 closing press conference, in Taormina, southern Italy, Saturday, May 27, 2017. A summit of the leaders of the world's wealthiest democracies has ended without a unanimous agreement on climate change, as the Trump administration plans to take more time to say whether the U.S. is going to remain in the Paris climate deal. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 28, 2017 6:33AM EDT
AMATRICE, Italy -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is visiting Amatrice today, a tiny town in central Italy still struggling to recover from a devastating earthquake.
There, Trudeau will pay his respects to the more than 300 victims -- including one Canadian -- of the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the area about 100 kilometres northeast of Rome last August.
Earlier this month, Trudeau announced the Canadian government would match up to $2 million in donations to the Italy Earthquake Relief Fund.
The money will go towards humanitarian aid, such as medical vehicles needed to navigate the hilly terrain in the area, which is still experiencing tremors as Italy works to rebuild and restore the historic town.
His wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, is joining him for the visit and the rest of his time in Italy, where he is working to promote ties between both countries, including the trade agreement between Canada and the European Union.
The couple, who are also celebrating their wedding anniversary with a private supper in Rome, will meet Pope Francis Monday at the Vatican.