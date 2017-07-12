

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





The Trump hotel in Toronto is one of 14 Trump properties impacted by a security breach involving guest information, including payment card data.

A notice published on the Trump Hotels website says the breach occurred with the Sabre SynXis Central Reservations system, which is responsible for guest bookings at the luxury hotel chain.

According to the notice, an investigation into the incident discovered that an unauthorized party first gained access to payment card data and other information, including the names, emails, addresses and phone numbers of guests, between Aug. 10, 2016 and March 9, 2017.

Passport, driver’s licence and social security information was not accessed, the company confirmed, and Trump Hotels’ systems were also not affected.

The company said it was first notified about the issue by Sabre on June 5, 2017.

For patrons of the Toronto property, the breach impacted guests who booked between Nov. 18 and Nov. 21, 2016.

Other hotels affected by the breach include Trump properties in New York, Chicago and Vancouver.

“The privacy and protection of our guests’ information is a matter we take very seriously,” the notice said.

“We recommend that affected individuals remain vigilant for incidents of fraud and identity theft by regularly reviewing account statements and monitoring free credit reports for any unauthorized activity.”

Trump Hotels said Sabre has engaged a “leading cybersecurity firm” to provide support in the investigation and law enforcement has been notified.