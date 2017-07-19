

The Canadian Press





STRATHROY, Ont. -- The Transportation Safety Board says it is investigating a freight train derailment near Strathroy, Ont.

It says no dangerous goods were released after the incident that took place early this morning.

Joanne Vanderheyden, the mayor of Strathroy-Caradoc, wrote in a statement posted on Facebook that no one had been injured in the derailment.

The municipality closed a number of railway crossings near the site of the derailment over the course of this morning.

Via Rail says trains on two routes from Toronto to Sarnia, Ont., will be cancelled until Friday due to the derailment.

Strathroy, Ont., is about 35 kilometres west of London, Ont.