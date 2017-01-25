

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- The Toronto Stock Exchange was trading at its highest levels since September 2014, when its main index set all-time highs.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 52.36 points at 15,663.05 after 30 minutes of trading this morning.

That's above its record high close of 15,657.63 and just short of an intraday record high of 15,685.13 set on Sept. 3, 2014.

The Dow Jones industrial average in New York opened above 20,000 points for the first time in its history.

After half an hour of trading, it was at 20,030.92 -- up 118.21 points. The S&P 500 was up 12.59 points at 2,292.66, while the Nasdaq composite was up 37.32 points at 5,638.28.

The Canadian dollar was at 76.23 cents US, up 0.25 of a U.S. cent from Tuesday.