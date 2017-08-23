

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A TTC bus driver has been charged with careless driving after a 71-year-old woman, who fell while getting out of a TTC bus in Scarborough, was fatally struck.

According to investigators, the bus came to a complete stop to let passengers out at Eglinton Avenue East, west of Midland Avenue, on July 18 at around 11 a.m.

At this stop, the 71-year-old woman exited the bus before she fell and was struck by the vehicle.

The woman – later identified by her brother as Kamadchipillaa Sivalodanathan – was pronounced dead at the scene by Toronto Paramedic Services.

After the crash, her brother told CP24 that Sivalodanathan lost her footing while she walking. He added that she walked with a cane and had a pacemaker.

TTC spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 in an email on Wednesday that the operator involved in this incident is currently on leave as the transit agency reviews this incident.

On Tuesday, investigators from traffic services charged the TTC bus operator – a 58-year-old man from Markham – with careless driving and starting the vehicle from a stopped position unsafely.

Traffic services said there were no criminal charges laid in connection with this incident.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28 in Toronto.