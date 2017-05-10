

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The first day of random drug and alcohol testing at the TTC resulted in one employee being suspended with pay after they were found to be under the influence of alcohol.

TTC Spokesperson Brad Ross tells CP24 that the positive test occurred on Monday, which was the first day of random testing at the commission.

Ross said that the employee is not a driver but is one of 10,000 workers with a “safety sensitive” position.

The list of employees deemed to have safety sensitive positions, includes maintenance workers, supervisors and executives.

“While we are disappointed this does affirm that this program is necessary to ensure that the system remains safe,” Ross said. “The vast majority of our employees are fit for duty but it only takes one catastrophe to turn this whole place upside down and we don’t want that to happen.”

Ross said that an investigation is now being conducted and the employee will be interviewed as part of that.

Though no decision on discipline has been made at this point, Ross said that the employee could ultimately be dismissed.

“We are being very, very careful in how we implement this program to ensure we are doing it with due process,” he said.

The TTC was cleared to conduct random testing in April after an Ontario Superior Court ruled that there is a “demonstrated workplace drug and alcohol problem at the TTC” and that the commission is therefor within its rights to require its employees to submit to random testing.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113 Secretary-Treasurer Kevin Morton confirmed that the TTC notified his union about the test result but declined further comment.

“Our union will provide whatever support is needed to ensure a fair process for the individual involved,” he said.

The TTC has said that about 20 per cent of its workforce will be submitted to random drug and alcohol testing each year.

Ross said that on average about 50 employees will be tested each week with a third-party responsible for administering the tests.