

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC says it has now dismissed a total of 73 employees in connection with a multi-million dollar benefits scam that was first discovered following a tip to a confidential tip line in 2015.

In July, 2015 police arrested the owner and two employees of a Wilson Heights orthotics business for participating in a scheme, wherein they convinced TTC employees to submit benefits claims for devices that they were never actually provided with.

Following the arrests, the TTC began its own investigation into the alleged fraud and determined that some employees were sharing the proceeds from the fraudulent claims with the suspects.

That investigation ultimately led to the dismissal of a TTC supervisor in October, 2015 and then a steady stream of other employees in the weeks and months that followed.

In a news release issued on Thursday, the TTC confirmed that the number of employees dismissed for their alleged involvement in the benefits scam now stands at 73. The TTC also said that it continues to interview employees who filed claims with the business in question and expects more dismissals to follow.

“The TTC has insurance to protect itself against financial loss due to benefits fraud. However, restitution is being sought from anyone who made an improper claim against the TTC's benefits plan,” the press release said.

The last time the TTC provided an update on the investigation into the alleged scam was last February and at the time, only 12 employees had been dismissed.

A report from the city’s auditor general last year estimated that 600 employees have made claims to the company in question, though not all of those people are necessarily guilty of fraud.