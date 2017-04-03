

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





The Toronto Transit Commission has been cleared to conduct random drug and alcohol tests on employees following a court decision that overturned an injunction to the screening procedures by the union representing transit workers.

A judge’s ruling rejected the TTC’s workers’ union attempt to road block the agency’s new drug testing policy on Monday.

Associate chief justice of the Ontario Superior Court, Frank Marrocco wrote, “the evidence satisfies me that there is a demonstrated workplace drug and alcohol problem at the TTC which is currently hard to detect and verify.”

The Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, which represents more than 10,000 workers, opposed the policy that has been approved since November 2016 by filing the injunction in February over the TTC’s Fitness for Duty policy.

The transit union stated the policy’s implementation “is among the most intrusive forms of personal surveillance” and encroaches on employees privacy.

In his ruling, Marrocco wrote this screening measure ultimately deters the use of these substances and “[increases] public safety.”

Bob Kinnear, the now former head of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113, has been an outspoken opponent to the TTC’s random drug testing policy.

He argued that random screenings “lead to irreparable harm” to workers, cause psychological and reputational damage, along with creating tension with management.

But Marrocco rejected these arguments saying, “I am not persuaded by the evidence that instituting random drug and alcohol testing creates the likelihood of psychological harm to the employees, results in reputational damage or permanently damages the relationship between employees and managements.”

The union stated it is “disappointed with today’s ruling,” in a news release.

“Our union is more energized than ever to continue fighting in arbitration against this TTC policy that violates basic human rights,” said Kevin Morton, secretary-treasurer of the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 113. “Starting tomorrow, we’ll be back at arbitration to overturn a bad policy that is nothing more than an abuse of employer power against the hardworking women and men who safely move this city.”

The TTC ensured that the random drug testing policy “is based on the absolute need for safety.”

This need based on previous workplace impairment findings, which discovered an “increasing number of positive workplace test results and test refusals.”

On Dec. 8, there had been a 200 per cent increase in workplace impairment and test refusals between 2011 and 2015, and an 80 per cent increase from 2014 to 2015 alone, the TTC said in a news release.

The TTC is North America’s “third largest transit system” and carries more than 500 million people annually.

The transit agency originally planned to introduce random drug and alcohol tests on employees on March 1, but delayed the move pending the outcome of the hearing.

More than 10,000 employees will be subject to tests, including vehicle operators, maintenance workers, supervisors, managers and executives. A third-party provider will generate a random list of workers and conduct the tests on the TTC's behalf.

A breathalyzer will be used to test for alcohol and an oral swab will be used to test for drugs and prohibited substances like marijuana or cocaine. The TTC says the technology will only determine whether or not the employee is impaired at the time of testing and the agency “will only be advised of a test’s pass or fail.”

The TTC stated it will begin conducting the tests later this month.