TTC senior manager Chris Upfold resigns
A TTC Spadina streetcar is pictured in this file photo. (Amara McLaughlin/CP24)
Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, May 17, 2017 6:40PM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, May 17, 2017 7:05PM EDT
The Toronto Transit Commission's Deputy CEO and chief customer service officer Chris Upfold has stepped down from his position, CP24 has learned.
His resignation takes effect at the end of June, TTC spokesperson Brad Ross says.
Upfold joined the transit agency from London. He held his post as chief customer service officer for six years.
More to come…