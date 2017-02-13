

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Reports TTC CEO Andy Byford will be packing his bags and leaving Toronto for a new job in Australia are “erroneous,” TTC spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed Monday.

Ross told CP24 Queensland Rail was interested in “bringing Andy on board” but confirmed that he is not leaving Toronto.

“Reports of CEO Andy Byford leaving the #TTC for Australia are erroneous. Leaders of Andy's caliber are frequently approached by others,” Ross said in a tweet sent out Monday.

An article published on the Brisbane Times’ website quoted sources saying Byford was a frontrunner to become Queensland Rail’s new chief executive officer.

At a news conference Monday morning, Mayor John Tory also denied reports of Byford’s departure.

Byford joined the TTC in 2011 and was named CEO in 2012.