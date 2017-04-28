

Amara McLaughlin, CP24.com





Empty wrappers, belligerent behavior, feet resting on seats instead of the floor are just some of the issues the Toronto Transit Commission is taking on.

A new campaign is geared toward transforming rider’s experience by focusing on etiquette.

“It’s coming from the customer’s voice so we’re using Tweets that the customers have shared about polite and considerate behavior on the TTC,” said TTC’s head of customer service Sue Motahedin on Friday.

The “You Said It” campaign launches Monday and features customer’s Tweets on everything from bags to dirty feet on seats.

With more than a million people riding the TTC every day, it’s hard to enforce certain rules, Motahedin said.

“I don’t like when people smell,” one commuter told CTV News Toronto while riding the subway on Friday.

Another said they couldn’t stand “people who leave their sandwich wrappings on the floor,” or listen to loud music on their phones without headphones.

“I don’t necessarily like the same music that you do so please respect my tastes,” a rider stated.

While another wants people to stop sitting in designated seats when they’re not supposed to be there. “The seat that I’m sitting in is reserved for handicapped or elderly and the amount of people that ignore that I find irritating,” they said.

While some of these complaints may seem trivial, others are more serious and can lead to fines of a maximum $425 or even criminal charges, according to the TTC.

This includes using the emergency alarm for non-emergencies or trespassing on the subway tracks, all which disrupt or cause delays in TTC service.

The campaign says it will try to put a stop to these dangerous behaviours.

“I think we’re looking for people to understand that the change in their behavior cannot only have an impact on people’s experience riding the TTC and making it a more enjoyable place for everybody, but also to connect with the reality that some of those behaviours can cause significant delays on the TTC,” said Motahedin.

“You Said It” will appear on all TTC vehicles and in stations starting on Monday.