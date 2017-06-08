

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The TTC has unveiled a plan to add five new routes to its express bus network in 2019 and another eight between 2022 and 2026.

The 10-year plan, which still needs to be approved by the TTC board, calls for new express bus routes to be set up along Dufferin Street, Lawrence Avenue West, Islington Avenue, Weston Road and Markham Road beginning in 2019.

The plan also calls for another eight express bus routes to be added to the TTC’s network between 2022 and 2026, though it does not say where those routes should be located.

In addition, the plan calls for service enhancements on another eight existing express bus routes.

For a full list of exisiting TTC express bus routes follow this link

“This is an affordable and relatively quick opportunity to address congestion concerns at fraction of the cost of the massive transit projects we debate endlessly,” TTC Chair Josh Colle told reporters on Thursday morning. “Our loyal and patient riders deserve this improvement.”

The TTC currently operates 34 express routes, though 24 of those only operate on weekdays.

Speaking with reporters at Lawrence West Station, where an express would eventually run, Colle said the system has already proven popular with riders and is something that “we know will work.”

He said that in some cases the new express bus routes could be a precursor to higher-order transit while in other cases they will provide much needed relief along routes which are crowded but may never have the kind of ridership required for higher order transit.

“While major transit projects will bring benefits it is important to remember that 60 per cent of TTC riders actually take the bus. That is more than the subway,” he said.

The TTC says its plan to expand its network of express route buses will come with a $13.1 million annual cost once fully rolled out.

There would also be a capital cost associated with the expanded network as the TTC would have to purchase 38 articulated buses at a cost of $34.2 million.

The plan will be debated at the June. 15 meeting of the TTC board.