

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





A man who runs a tutoring business in Scarborough’s Malvern neighbourhood has been charged after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted twice over the past seven years.

Police say the woman reported she was sexually assaulted on two occasions between 2010 and 2016.

The suspect is the director of Annai Educational Services, located at 1371 Neilson Road.

Police did not say if the assault allegations are connected to the suspect’s work.

On July 19, a suspect identified as 50-year-old Balasubramanian Kandasamy, of Toronto was arrested and charged with two counts of sexual assault.

He appeared in court at 1911 Eglinton Avenue East on July 20.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).