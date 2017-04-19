

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two adults from Mississauga and four youths are in custody in relation to a series of marijuana dispensary robberies that occurred throughout central Toronto over the past two months.

Investigators say that between March 17 and April 7, four dispensaries located at 1605 Dundas Street West, 350 Broadview Avenue, 1363 Dundas Street West and 333 Spadina Avenue, were robbed by a group of armed males.

In each instance, the males allegedly entered the premises wearing disguises. Armed with handguns, they allegedly took control of the employees and stole marijuana and cash.

Two of the accused are also alleged to have robbed a convenience store employee of lottery tickets and cash in the area of Rexdale Boulevard and Islington Avenue on March 15.

On Thursday, April 13, six suspects were arrested.

A suspect identified as 20-year-old Nejahwan Grant of Mississauga was charged with robbery, use an imitation firearm, possession of stolen property and conspiracy.

A suspect identified as Kayla Couto, 24, of Mississauga, was charged with possession of stolen property.

Four teenage boys, ranging in age from 15 to 17, each face charges including four counts of robbery, use imitation firearm, wearing a disguise and conspiracy.

Per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the minors cannot be identified.

All six accused appeared in court at Old City Hall on April 14.

Police say some of the four robberies were not initially reported to police, and several shop employees and owners refused to cooperate with the investigation.

More suspects and witnesses are sought.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-7350 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).