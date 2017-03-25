

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Peel Regional Police say a 19-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are in custody after they allegedly carjacked a man as he sat in the driveway of his home in Brampton on Friday night.

Investigators that at about 11:15 p.m. on Friday, a man was sitting in his car in the driveway of his home in the area of Beacon Hill Drive and Mississauga Road.

Two suspects approached the victim. Police say one suspect threatened the victim, while the other drew what appeared at the time to be a handgun.

Both suspects then entered the victim’s car and fled the scene in it.

Police arrived at the scene and located the vehicle a short distance away.

The two suspects got out of the car and were captured after police gave chase.

A suspect identified as Tavoy Brown, of Brampton faces charges including robbery with an imitation firearm, wearing a disguise with intent.

A 17-year-old boy from Toronto, who cannot be identified as per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, faces charges including robbery and wearing a disguise with intent.

Both suspects were held in custody pending a bail hearing in Brampton on Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 905-453-2121, ext. 3410, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).