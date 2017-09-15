Two arrested for fire that destroyed car belonging to head of Quebec City mosque
Mohamed Labidi answers reporters' question after attending the trial of Alexandre Bissonnette, at the hall of justice, Tuesday, February 21, 2017 in Quebec City. A car belonging to the president of a Quebec City mosque where six men were shot dead in January was set on fire earlier this month, police confirmed Wednesday. In a statement, the mosque said the incident occurred on Aug. 6 at about 1:30 a.m. in the driveway of Mohamed Labidi's home. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 15, 2017 1:20PM EDT
Quebec City police say they have arrested two men in connection with a fire that destroyed a car belonging to the president of a mosque where six men were killed in January.
Mohamed Labidi's car was set on fire outside his house in early August.
Police are calling it a hate crime but say they do not believe the accused belong to any known ideological group.
One of the men was arrested Thursday and police believe he is linked to four other fires in Quebec City.
The other man was nabbed today and is not a suspect in the other blazes.
The Aug. 6 incident outside Labidi's residence occurred just days after Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume announced an agreement with the mosque on the creation of a new Muslim cemetery in the city.