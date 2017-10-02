

The Canadian Press





BREAKING UPDATE: At least two Canadians are among the dead after a mass shooting in Las Vegas, CTV News has learned. They include a woman from Alberta and 23-year-old Jordan Seymour Mcildoon, a Maple Ridge, B.C. man. Authorities in Las Vegas say at least 58 people are dead and 515 wounded in the incident.

A 23-year-old man from Maple Ridge, B.C., has been confirmed as one of the victims of the shooting attack at a Las Vegas music concert.

A family member confirms Jordan McIldoon died when a gunman opened fire on hundreds of people attending a country music concern in the Nevada city.

McIldoon was with his girlfriend at the time, but the family member who didn't want to be identified, says she was not hurt and has spoken with them.

McIldoon would have turned 24 on Friday and relatives say he was just one month shy of completing a course to qualify as a heavy-duty mechanic.

He also say McIldoon's parents are travelling to Las Vegas to bring home his body.

