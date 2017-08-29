

The Associated Press





WASHINGTON - Two Canadian men are among more than a dozen people indicted Tuesday by a grand jury in Washington, D.C., for attacking protesters in May 2017 during a U.S. visit by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The indictments charge the defendants with attacking peaceful demonstrators who had gathered on May 16 outside the home of the Turkish ambassador to await Erdogan's arrival after he had met with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House.

The two Canadians named in the American court document are Mahmut Sami Ellialti and Ahmet Cengizhan Dereci.

In June, police in the U.S. capital issued arrest warrants for Ellialti on charges of felony aggravated assault and felony assault with significant bodily injury and Dereci on charges of felony assault with significant bodily injury and misdemeanour assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner.

Sixteen of the defendants named in Tuesday's indictment had already been charged on June 13. Two of the defendants were arrested in June and face an initial court hearing on Sept. 7. The rest remain at large, including the two Canadians.

The pair told the CBC last year that they are staunch supporters of Erdogan and had voted to elect him.