

The Canadian Press





KERANG, Australia -- Local police say two Canadians have died in a car crash in the Australian state of Victoria.

Victoria police say the incident happened shortly after midnight on Sunday in a rural area in the northern part of the state.

Acting Assistant Commissioner Tim Hansen says five people were in an old Ford station wagon, which rolled over after attempting to make a turn, and collided with a cluster of trees.

Hansen says the 21-year-old German driving the station wagon, and two 21-year-old Canadian men were killed at the scene.

Police say the men's identities have not been released, but Hansen says they were in the country on work visas and had been working at a local winery.

Two other occupants of the car were taken to hospital.

Hansen says police believe that all five men in the car were drinking at a nearby hotel earlier that night.

He says investigators are looking at speed, alcohol and vehicle safety as factors in the crash.