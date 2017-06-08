

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two people are facing charges after they allegedly bilked the Ministry of Community and Social Services out of more than $80,000, Toronto police say.

According to investigators, a man and a woman claimed to have power of attorney over a family member who they falsely stated was legally blind, had a severe blood disorder, diabetes, and had the mental capacity of an infant.

Police allege the pair submitted numerous claims for reimbursement to the Ministry of Community and Social Services for medical services, supplies, travel expenses and assistance for home services.

They also sought additional funding from the Ministry of Family Services for “parent relief” through the Passport program, police say.

The total estimated loss to the Ministry of Community and Social Services, police say, is pegged at $86,581.

On Tuesday, police arrested two suspects in the case.

Toronto residents Kumar Kothary, 56, and Shefali Kothary, 51, have been charged with fraud over $5,000 and uttering forged documents.

Investigators say they are concerned there may be more victims in the public and private sector and ask anyone with information on the suspects to call 416-460-7300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).