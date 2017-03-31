

Rachael D'Amore, CP24.com





Two children remain in hospital in intensive care following a devastating head-on crash near Caledonia that killed two young girls and a 21-year-old man.

On Wednesday night, a passenger van filled with members of a community youth group was travelling south on Highway 6 when a second vehicle heading north crossed the centre line and slammed into the van head-on.

Police say the impact caused the van to veer off the roadway where it crashed into a ditch and rolled.

Two girls from Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation, identified as 12-year-old Grace King and 14-year-old Waagosh Secord, did not survive the crash.

The driver of the northbound vehicle, identified as 21-year-old Wyatt Martin of the Six Nations of the Grand River First Nation, also died at the scene.

At the time, police said five other people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation confirmed to CTV News Toronto that the remaining victims are all children.

“Three of the children injured in the van accident on March 29 have been released from hospital into the care of their families. Two children remain in the pediatric intensive care unit,” Deanna Dunham wrote in an emailed statement.

“We kindly ask that you respect the privacy of the families affected by this tragedy as they being their long healing journey. We kindly ask that the privacy of the families, and other members of our community be respected.”

Photos from the scene show debris still scattered in the grass beside the road where the van came to a rest.

The school where the two young crash victims attended was closed Thursday and remains closed today.

Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday that investigators are trying to “piece together the puzzle” to determine what led up to the crash.

“We have more questions than answers and we are going to hopefully have this investigative process completed so we can get those questions answered right away,” OPP Const. Ed Sanchuk said.

Chief Stacey LaForme of Mississauga’s of the New Credit First Nation told reporters Thursday that the entire community is devastated by the losses.

He said 15 people from a youth group were returning home from playing laser tag in Hamilton when one of their two vans was struck.

A sacred fire was lit yesterday in the community for mourners to gather around and pay respects.

“The close knit-ness of the community and the nation is something we’re very proud of and something we strive to maintain,” he said Thursday.

“When we lose children, people always think of your children, my children, her children, his children, but they’re all our children.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support the young victim’s families.

As of Friday afternoon, it had already reached more than $12,000 in donations.