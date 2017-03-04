

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two children were rushed to hospital, one via emergency run, after they were struck by a vehicle in North York on Saturday morning, police say.

It happened in the intersection of Sheppard Avenue West and Magellan Drive, which is near Jane Street.

According to paramedics, one of the victims has life-threatening injuries while the other has less serious injuries.

The victim with life-threatening injuries is believed to be a 9 or 10-year old boy, paramedics say.

Sheppard Avenue West is closed from Jane Street to Yatescastle Drive to allow for a investigation.

Police are urging drivers to avoid the area.