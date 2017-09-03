

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men are dead and four others were injured following a three-vehicle crash in Vaughan on Saturday night.

It happened shortly after 5 p.m. near Rutherford Road east of Highway 50.

Police say two people, a male in his late 20s and a man in his early 60s, were pronounced dead at the scene. Three other people were taken to hospital in serious condition and one person was treated for minor injuries.

The two men killed in the crash were travelling in different vehicles, police confirm.

York Regional Police’s major collision bureau is investigating the crash and police say they believe speed is a factor.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to come forward and speak to investigators.

Roads were shut down in the area but have since reopened.