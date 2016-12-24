

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two members of the same family are dead and two others are unaccounted for after a fire tore through a home east of Peterborough early Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the McCrackens Landing area of Stoney Lake at around 4 a.m.

Two family members were found dead inside the home, while two other family members remain unaccounted for, Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Saturday evening.

Two pets also perished in the fire, police said.

Police said emergency responders are still searching the wreckage of the home.

The family has not yet been identified.

The Ontario Fire Marshal is investigating the deadly blaze.