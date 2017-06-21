Two elderly residents hospitalized after fire at Scarborough home
Two people were evacuated from a home in Scarborough after a fire broke out on the main floor. (Mike Nguyen/ CP24)
Codi Wilson, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, June 21, 2017 5:14AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 21, 2017 8:46AM EDT
Two elderly people were taken to hospital early Wednesday morning after a fire at a home in Scarborough.
It happened on Benleigh Drive, near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East, shortly before 3 a.m.
Toronto Fire said when crews arrived on scene, light smoke was seen coming from the residence.
The fire was contained to one room on the main floor of the house.
Two elderly residents were evacuated from the home and both were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. They are currently in serious but non-life-threatening condition.
Officials confirmed that the fire was under control before 4:45 a.m.