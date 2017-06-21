

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two elderly people were taken to hospital early Wednesday morning after a fire at a home in Scarborough.

It happened on Benleigh Drive, near McCowan Road and Lawrence Avenue East, shortly before 3 a.m.

Toronto Fire said when crews arrived on scene, light smoke was seen coming from the residence.

The fire was contained to one room on the main floor of the house.

Two elderly residents were evacuated from the home and both were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. They are currently in serious but non-life-threatening condition.

Officials confirmed that the fire was under control before 4:45 a.m.