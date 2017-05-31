

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two females have been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition after they were struck by a vehicle in North York, Toronto paramedics say.

The incident occurred shortly before 10 a.m. in the area of Bayview and McKee avenues, located near Finch Avenue.

The two victims, who police say are believed to be teenagers, have been taken to a trauma centre with serious head injuries.

It is not clear if the vehicle involved in the collision remained at the scene.

The area will be closed to traffic as police investigate.