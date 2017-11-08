

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two 15-year-old girls and a 20-year-old man are in custody after a woman was allegedly robbed of her backpack at gunpoint on a residential street in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood on Tuesday night.

Investigators say that at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was walking in the area of Marlington Crescent and Chalkfarm Drive, west of Jane Street when a group of males and females approached her.

One person in the group allegedly pointed a gun at her, and then she was pushed to the ground.

Her backpack was taken and the group fled.

Police arrived a short time later and arrested the two teenage girls at the scene.

On Wednesday, a 20-year-old suspect identified as Sorie Ibrahim Conteh surrendered to police.

All three were charged with one count each of robbery with a firearm.

Per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the two girls cannot be identified.

The accused appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday morning.