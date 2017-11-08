Two girls, 20-year-old man charged after woman robbed at gunpoint in Downsview
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Wednesday, November 8, 2017 10:04AM EST
Two 15-year-old girls and a 20-year-old man are in custody after a woman was allegedly robbed of her backpack at gunpoint on a residential street in the city’s Downsview neighbourhood on Tuesday night.
Investigators say that at 7:10 p.m. on Tuesday, a 39-year-old woman was walking in the area of Marlington Crescent and Chalkfarm Drive, west of Jane Street when a group of males and females approached her.
One person in the group allegedly pointed a gun at her, and then she was pushed to the ground.
Her backpack was taken and the group fled.
Police arrived a short time later and arrested the two teenage girls at the scene.
On Wednesday, a 20-year-old suspect identified as Sorie Ibrahim Conteh surrendered to police.
All three were charged with one count each of robbery with a firearm.
Per the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the two girls cannot be identified.
The accused appeared in court at 2201 Finch Avenue West on Wednesday morning.