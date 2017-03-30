

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two young girls and a 21-year-old man are dead following a head-on collision in Caledonia on Wednesday night, Ontario Provincial Police confirm.

The collision occurred at around 9 p.m. on Highway 6 between 4th Line and 5th Line.

Police say a passenger van with approximately seven occupants was heading southbound when another vehicle travelling northbound crossed the centre line and struck the van head-on.

Const. Ed Sanchuk told CP24 Thursday morning that the van left the roadway, entered a ditch and rolled.

“I am sad to say that a 12-year-old female and a 14-year-old female were pronounced deceased on scene,” Sanchuk said.

The 21-year-old driver of the northbound vehicle was also pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they do not believe anybody else was in the northbound vehicle at the time of the crash.

“Our technical traffic collision investigators are assisting with the investigation and the identity of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin,” Sanchuk added.

“We are in the early stages of the investigation and we are trying to piece together the puzzle, exactly what happened here. We have more questions than answers and we are going to hopefully have this investigative process completed so we can get those questions answered right away.”

At least one other person was seriously injured in the crash but the exact number of people who were hospitalized is not clear.

Police say some witnesses remained at the scene to give statements to investigators.

“They are very upset about this as well,” Sanchuck said. “We are obviously getting them the needed help.”

A woman who lives in the area where the crash took place said she was running on her treadmill when she heard what sounded like a bomb go off.

She said she ran outside with her phone and called 911.

“Everybody converged on to the scene. There was people stopping on the side of the road,” she said.

“All we heard was children screaming.”

Sanchuck called the deadly collision “very traumatic” for first responders.

“We attended a meeting earlier tonight to discuss exactly what transpired tonight and it is very difficult for officers to obviously knock on someone’s door and tell them their loved ones are deceased,” he said.

“We live in a small community and our thoughts and prayers go out to all the family members.”

Investigators confirmed that the victims are all from the local area and Lloyd S. King Elementary School, a school in Hagersville, is closed today following the tragic collision.