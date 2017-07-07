

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Police say an officer was not hurt when a suspect pulled a handgun on him during the course of an arrest in the Church and Yonge corridor area of downtown Toronto on Friday morning.

At 10 a.m. Friday, Paramedics say they were called to Huntley and Isabella Streets, east of Jarvis Street, for a report of two males unresponsive in a parked car.

Police said the paramedics later called them to the scene.

When an officer opened a door of the car to speak to those inside, police allege one occupant of the vehicle put it in reverse and pulled a handgun on the officer.

Police say the officer was able to detain both man without “further use of force.” A handgun was recovered at the scene.

Two men, aged 20 and 25, face a raft of charges in relation to the incident.