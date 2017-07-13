

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





The OPP says one person is in serious condition in hospital after an Audi sedan and a large farm tractor collided in Port Perry on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called to Highway 7A and Simcoe Street on Thursday for a report of a collision.

They arrived to find a blue Audi sedan wedged underneath a large agricultural tractor.

Two people were taken from the Audi to hospital for treatment.

Police are still trying to determine how the car became wedged underneath the vehicle.