Two injured after Audi becomes pinned underneath tractor
Police are seen in Port Perry where an Audi and a farm tractor collided on July 13, 2017. (OPP)
Chris Herhalt, CP24.com
Published Thursday, July 13, 2017 3:52PM EDT
The OPP says one person is in serious condition in hospital after an Audi sedan and a large farm tractor collided in Port Perry on Thursday afternoon.
Police said they were called to Highway 7A and Simcoe Street on Thursday for a report of a collision.
They arrived to find a blue Audi sedan wedged underneath a large agricultural tractor.
Two people were taken from the Audi to hospital for treatment.
Police are still trying to determine how the car became wedged underneath the vehicle.