

The Canadian Press





LEAMINGTON, Ont. -- Provincial police say two people are dead after their car struck a tank filled with carbon dioxide in Leamington, Ont., causing an explosion.

Police say the pair was driving shortly after midnight Sunday when their car crashed into a cement barrier and ruptured the large tank filled with CO2, which was on a greenhouse property.

They say there was an explosion, followed by a fire, and both people in the car died at the scene.

Their identities are being kept private while police work to notify their families.

Officers say the leak has since been contained and there's no concern for public safety.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.