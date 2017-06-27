

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Firefighters are on the scene of a two-alarm fire that has damaged two Leslieville homes this morning.

The fire broke out at a house on Booth Avenue, located near Queen Street and Carlaw Avenue, at around 3:30 a.m.

The fire quickly spread from the home, which was believed to be under renovation, to an adjacent house, Toronto Fire confirms.

All affected occupants have been evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters managed to stop the fire from spreading beyond the two affected homes.

TTC buses are on scene to shelter evacuees.

The Office of the Fire Marshal has been notified due to the high dollar loss associated with the incident.