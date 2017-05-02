

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Police have arrested two men after a parking enforcement officer was threatened and spit on while performing his duties in the Junction last month.

The enforcement officer was on foot near Mavety and Dundas streets at around 6 p.m. on April 18 when two men in a vehicle pulled up alongside of him.

Police allege that both men yelled profanities at the parking enforcement. The driver then leaned out a window and threatened the officer, police say.

While this was happening, police allege that the second man got out of the vehicle and spit on the parking enforcement officer.

Following the alleged assault, both suspects fled the scene.

Tiago Arezes-Reis, 19, surrendered to police on April 26 while Lucas Arezes-Reis, 22, surrendered to police on April 27.

Tiago Arezes-Reis is charged with making threats while Lucas Arezes-Reis is charged with assaulting a peace officer.

Since December, police have announced arrests in seven incidents involving parking enforcement officers who have been assaulted while performing their duties, including this one.

Both suspects in this latest incident are scheduled to appear in court at Old City Hall.