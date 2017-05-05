

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men are facing a raft of charges in relation to three incidents in Etobicoke this week that involved the beating of a man with baseball bats, an attempted vehicular assault and a pellet gun pointed at a group of high school students.

Toronto police say that on Tuesday night at 7 p.m., a 22-year-old man was in a parking lot in the area of Islington and Bergamot avenues in Rexdale when he was confronted by two men armed with baseball bats.

Investigators allege the men beat the victim with the bats, and then one suspect climbed in a yellow car and attempted to run the victim over as he got away.

The victim managed to dodge the vehicle.

The next day at 11 p.m. two men believed to be the same suspects from Tuesday’s incident and an unidentified third suspect arrived at a parking lot in the area of Finch Avenue West and Jayzel Drive.

They were driving a yellow car.

They allegedly smashed the windows of a parked car with baseball bats and then went on to strike the windows of an adjacent building.

One of the suspects then drew what appeared at the time to be a gun and fired at the windows of a building.

On Thursday morning at about 11:37 a.m., the same yellow car pulled alongside a curb in the area of Trehorne Drive and Royal York Road, near Scarlett Heights Entrepreneurial Academy and Hilltop Middle School.

One of the suspects inside the car drew a firearm and allegedly pointed it at a group of students who were leaving the school for lunch, prompting them to scatter.

Officers arrived on scene a short time later, located the yellow car and took two men into custody.

A pellet gun was seized from the vehicle, police said.

One suspect, identified as 22-year-old Mohammad Khan of Brampton was charged with offences including threatening death, five counts of assault with a weapon, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

A second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Taha Shaikh of Toronto, was charged with offences including six counts of assault with a weapon, three counts of mischief and use imitation firearm to commit an indictable offence.

They appeared in court at Finch Avenue West on Friday morning for a bail hearing.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call police at 416-808-7543 or Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477 (TIPS).