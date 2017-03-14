

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Two men arrested allegedly breaking into a home in Durham Region last month have been linked to 21 other break and enters committed in Toronto and the GTA, police say.

York Regional Police say that on Feb. 13, the two suspects were arrested as they allegedly attempted to break in to a home in Durham Region.

Search warrants were executed on their homes in Toronto and Brampton, linking them to 21 other incidents that occurred in Markham, Richmond Hill, Scarborough, Bolton, Brampton, Mississauga, Oakville, Burlington, Ajax and Pickering.

A large amount of stolen property was recovered during the searches, police say.

Two suspects, identified as Deandre Kadeem Davis, 26, of Brampton and Shuntwon Tayvon Clarke, 22, of Toronto face a combined total of more than 60 charges including break and enter, break and enter with intent and possession of property obtained by crime.

Davis is scheduled to appear in court in Newmarket on March 22 and Clarke is scheduled to appear on March 14.

In York Region, police say break-ins are on the rise this year, with 349 reported incidents this year to date vs. 320 last year at this time. York Regional Police say they have arrested 20 break and enter suspects so far this year.