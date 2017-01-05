

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Toronto police have arrested two men and are seeking two others in connection with a kidnapping in which a young woman was allegedly abducted from her downtown home, robbed and held captive for more than eight hours.

The incident took place on Dec. 19.

Toronto police say a 25-year-old woman was at home in the Lake Shore Boulevard West and Bathurst Street area when she heard a violent knock at the door.

Four men then forced their way into the home and abducted her against her will, police said.

The woman was then driven to different locations throughout the city and switched between various cars.

According to investigators, her identification, credit and debit cards were stolen and money was withdrawn from her accounts.

Over the course of her more than eight hours in captivity, an attempt was also made to force her into the sex trade, police said.

The men eventually returned the woman.

Police said that they don’t know why the woman was singled out or why the men decided to return her.

“She doesn’t know these men, she’s never seen these men before,” Const. Jen Sidhu told CP24.

Two Toronto men have now been charged in connection with the investigation, police said Thursday.

Lisbon Durham, 26, and 25-year-old Alex Fredericks have both been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking in persons and withholding documents.

Investigators say they are still looking for two outstanding suspects, both from Toronto. Security camera images of the men have been released.

Kirk Hosten-Alexander, 23, and Rayan Graham, 26, are both wanted for kidnapping, forcible confinement, robbery, trafficking in persons and withholding documents.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police at 416-808-1400 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).