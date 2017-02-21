

The Canadian Press





BURLINGTON, Ont. -- Police say two men are facing charges after allegedly defrauding an elderly Burlington, Ont., woman of more than $210,000.

Halton regional police say the woman was subjected to "prolonged financial abuse" between 2011 and 2016.

They say the accused have worked as high pressure door-to-door salesman, specializing in the installation of water and air filtration systems, and gained access to the woman's banking, credit card and other financial information.

A 38-year-old Hamilton man associated with businesses such as Pure Air Clean, Worldwide Industries, Eagle Water and Indoor Air Care Products is charged with three counts of theft over $5,000 and two counts of theft under $5,000.

And a 41-year-old Brantford, Ont., man associated with Universal Water Technologies is charged with fraud over $5,000 and unauthorized use of credit card data.

Anyone with concerns about the businesses is being asked to contact police.