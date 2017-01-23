

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men have been arrested in connection with two separate home invasions at the same residence in Oshawa over the past two weeks.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 22, two men kicked in the door of a home on Mary Street North in Oshawa, where a man and a woman were at home at the time.

The man was kicked and punched and assaulted with a wooden stick, while the woman was placed in a headlock for trying to stop the assault, Durham Regional Police said in a news release.

The suspects eventually left without taking anything. The male victim sustained minor injuries while the woman had no physical injuries.

In their news release Monday, police said they believe the first suspect previously robbed the male victim in another home invasion incident at the same residence on Jan. 10.

Police said they believe the home was targeted for drugs.

The first suspect was taken into custody on Jan. 22, a short time after the alleged home invasion when police received a separate call for an unwanted person on French Street.

Trevor Kotzma, 20, has been charged with break & enter, assault with a weapon, weapons dangerous, robbery, and two counts of breach of probation.

A second suspect has also now been charged in connection with the first home invasion that took place on Jan. 10.

Oshawa man Deven Bruce, 26, has been charged with robbery.

A third suspect wanted in connection with the Jan. 22 incident remains outstanding. Police say they have no suspect information available at the moment.

Police are asking anyone with new information about the case to contact Det. Sitaram of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2741.