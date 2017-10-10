

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





Two men have been charged and two others were arrested after a 15-year-old boy was fatally stabbed at a playground in East York on Saturday night.

The incident took place in the playground of Stan Wadlow Park in the area of Cosburn and Woodbine avenues just before 9 p.m.

The teenage victim – identified by sources as Isaiah Witt, who went to Toronto District School Board school Wexford Collegiate School for the Arts – was one of two victims who were confronted by a group of people before being stabbed.

Witt was located by police without vital signs and subsequently rushed to a trauma centre where he later succumbed to his injuries. The second victim, who is also believed to be in their late teens, suffered serious injuries in the incident.

On Tuesday, the TDSB released a statement regarding the fatal incident.

“As you can imagine, this is a very difficult time for all of us at Wexford,” the principal Tom Lazarou said in the statement. “He had a passion for fitness training and enjoyed playing the guitar. His peers describe him as outgoing, kind, caring and adorable."

The statement said the funeral arrangements will be posted in the main office at the school.

“Isaiah will be remembered fondly by his friends and teachers,” Lazarou said. “Our deepest condolences are extended to his family members.”

Following the stabbing, police said that three people were arrested in connection with the incident but confirmed on Tuesday that four people had been arrested and two of those people were men, aged 18 and 19, are now facing charges. The other two men have been released by police.