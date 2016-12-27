Two men dead after multivehicle collision in Pickering
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Tuesday, December 27, 2016 6:50AM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, December 27, 2016 7:51AM EST
Two men are dead after a collision involving several vehicles late last night in Pickering.
It happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. at Taunton and Altona roads.
According to Durham Regional Police, a silver Honda Accord was travelling westbound on Taunton Road in the passing lane.
Witnesses told police that the vehicle drifted over into the eastbound lane, colliding with a grey Toyota Corolla which in turn, collided with an eastbound Honda Civic in the next lane.
A fourth vehicle then collided with one of the others in a minor secondary collision, police said.
Two drivers – a 21-year-old man from Ajax and a 35-year-old Stouffville man – were both pronounced dead following the collision, police said. There were no passengers in either vehicle.
Durham police are investigating the collision. Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor.
Anyone with information about the collision is being asked to contact Durham police.