

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men have been injured after multiple shots rang out at a birthday party in North York’s Black Creek neighbourhood Sunday.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at around 3 p.m. in the area of Shoreham Drive and Shoreham Court, near Jane Street.

Toronto police said witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots at a large gathering for a birthday party in the area.

Officers arrived to find a male victim in his 40s conscious and breathing. He was transported to a trauma centre in stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Another male victim went to hospital on his own, police said. The extent of either victims’ injuries was not immediately clear.

Police said a white SUV was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

At least 10 shell casings were found on the ground at the scene and bullet holes could be seen in several vehicles.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators.