

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men have been injured after multiple shots rang out at a gathering in North York’s Black Creek neighbourhood.

The shooting happened Sunday afternoon at around 3 p.m. in the area of Shoreham Drive and Shoreham Court, near Jane Street.

Toronto police said witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots at a large gathering in the area.

Officers arrived to find a male victim in his 20s conscious and breathing. He was transported to a trauma centre in stable condition, Toronto Paramedic Services said.

Another male victim went to hospital on his own, police said. The extent of either victims’ injuries was not immediately clear.

Police said a white SUV was seen fleeing the area at a high rate of speed.

A large police presence is expected in the area as police investigate the double shooting.