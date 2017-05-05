

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two men have been taken to hospital in serious condition after being injured in a shooting in Scarborough’s Dorset Park neighbourhood.

Shots were fired at the plaza, in the Kennedy and Ellesmere roads area, at around 12:40 p.m.

Toronto police initially said that one person was injured.

However Toronto Paramedic Services said two men sustained serious injuries in the shooting. Both were rushed to a trauma centre.

There is no information about possible suspects so far.