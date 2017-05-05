Two men rushed to hospital after Dorset Park shooting
Joshua Freeman, CP24.com
Published Friday, May 5, 2017 1:09PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, May 5, 2017 1:29PM EDT
Two men have been taken to hospital in serious condition after being injured in a shooting in Scarborough’s Dorset Park neighbourhood.
Shots were fired at the plaza, in the Kennedy and Ellesmere roads area, at around 12:40 p.m.
Toronto police initially said that one person was injured.
However Toronto Paramedic Services said two men sustained serious injuries in the shooting. Both were rushed to a trauma centre.
There is no information about possible suspects so far.