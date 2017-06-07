

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two men convicted in the 2014 stabbing death of a Newmarket man have been sentenced to life in prison.

Police say on Tuesday, John Jansen and Mayhar Dadollahi-Sarab were sentenced in the second-degree murder of 65-year-old Ronidy Roseborough, who was stabbed to death in Newmarket in February 2014.

At around 10:30 p.m. on February 14, police were called to the area of Davis Drive and Huron Heights Drive for a reported stabbing.

When they arrived, they located two male victims with stab wounds.

One of the victims, later identified as Roseborough, died from his injuries and the second victim was taken to hospital in non-life-threatening condition.

Dadollahi-Sarab and Jansen were also sentenced to three years in prison for aggravated assault in relation to the injuries the surviving victim sustained.