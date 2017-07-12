

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Paramedics and firefighters say two men are in serious condition after the float plane they were in crashed in a lake near Orillia on Wednesday afternoon.

Carrie Hassberger from Rama Paramedics says they were called to the shore of Lake St. John near Orillia Rama Regional Airport at 3:34 p.m. for a report of a crash.

Dave McCarathy from Ramara Township fire and rescue said the plane crashed into the lake and private boaters were the first to arrive on scene.

He said the two men were thrown from the plane upon impact with the water. Both were wearing lifejackets and were pulled into arriving boats.

The plane sank a short time later.

Both men were rushed to Orillia Soldiers Memorial Hospital with serious leg and shoulder injuries.