

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two people have been taken to hospital in serious condition after separate industrial accidents that occurred within the span of about 45 minutes on Friday morning.

The first accident took place at around 7:45 a.m. near Strathearn Road and Markdale Avenue in the city’s Humewood-Cedarvale neighbourhood. Police say that a 30-year-old man fell from a roof and was rushed to a trauma centre.

The second accident took place near Bay and Front streets at around 8:30 a.m. Police say that a 52-year-old male fell from a height and landed on some rebar. The man was “badly cut” as a result, police say. He was also taken to a trauma centre.

No updates have been provided about the condition of either victim.