

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Two Mississauga schools are currently in a hold and secure as police investigate a man who is said to be in crisis in the area.

Our Lady of Mount Carmel Secondary School and Trelawny Public School, in the area of Derry Road and Winston Churchill Boulevard, were both placed in a hold and secure as a safety measure at around 2:45 p.m.

Peel Regional Police said the male in crisis is believed to have a gun and was spotted in nearby Trelawny Park.

Police tactical and canine units are at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

Police say that there could be delays to school buses because of the situation.