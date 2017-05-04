

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Two more man are facing charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was dumped by the side of the road in Markham last year.

In a news release issued Thursday, York Regional Police confirmed that in addition to the five men already charged, two more suspects were arrested in the murder of 50-year-old Kong Wu Wang.

Wang was fatally shot and dumped by a Markham roadside in November 2016.

According to police, at around 5:40 a.m. on Nov. 7, officers were called to the area of Old Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue after receiving reports of a man lying on the side of the road.

When police arrived, they found Wang lying on the ground without vital signs.

He was rushed to hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead. Police said Wang’s cause of death was a gunshot wound.

Investigators later discovered that Wang and one other person were attacked in a parking lot on Midland Avenue North of Finch Avenue in Toronto on the morning of Nov. 7.

Investigators say the suspects attempted to kidnap the two men but when Wang tried to flee, he was shot. The other man, who was bound and forced into a vehicle, was able to escape, investigators say.

The suspects, according to police, then fled the area with Wang’s body and dumped him at the side of the road, where he was later found.

Five suspects, identified by police as 41-year-old Qiao Xi Zeng, 32-year-old Xue Mao Gong, 22-year-old Qin Long Xue, 27-year-old Haoxing Feng and Yong-Yout Salapseng, were all previously charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping.

On May 2 and May 3, police say Jessy Hardwick, 26, and Doran Blackwood, 24, were arrested in connection with the case. They are also each facing one count of first-degree murder and one count of kidnapping.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact police at 1-688-876-5423, ext. 7865.