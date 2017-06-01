

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Discipline procedures are currently underway for two more TTC employees who failed drug tests.

TTC Spokesperson Brad Ross confirmed Thursday that two more employees tested positive for drugs this month.

The tests were carried out on May 15 and May 22.

One employee was a union member and the other was a non-union member. Neither employee was a vehicle operator, Ross said.

The news means that a total of four TTC employees have failed drug or alcohol tests since testing was implemented on May 8.

Two workers were found to be impaired on the very first day of testing, one by alcohol and the other by drugs.

Ross has previously said that the TTC is being “very very careful” about how it implements the new program but the organization has maintained that drug and alcohol testing are necessary in order to ensure that the transit system stays safe.

While the union representing TTC workers has opposed testing, an Ontario court ruled in April that there was a “demonstrated workplace drug and alcohol problem at the TTC” and that the commission was therefore within its rights to introduce a testing program.

Ross has said in the past that the tests, done by a third party, do not test employees for casual drug and alcohol use that occurs outside of work hours.