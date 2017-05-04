

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Two of the three teenaged escorts who were being sought in the fatal stabbing of a man in Hamilton have turned themselves into police.

The victim, since identified as Mississauga resident Hayder Qasim-Rushdi, was covered in blood from a stab wound to his neck when he pulled into a Pioneer Gas station on Upper Centennial Parkway at around 2:30 a.m. on April 28 and made contact with a passerby, who dialed 911.

Qasim-Rushdi was taken to hospital for treatment but died of his injuries on April 30.

On Tuesday, police then issued an arrest warrant for three 17-year-old female escorts who they said may have been in the company of Qasim-Rushdi prior to his arrival at the gas station.

In a news release issued Thursday, police confirmed that two of those females have since been arrested after turning themselves in.

It is not clear what, if any, charges they will face.

The Youth Criminal Justice Act prohibits police from naming the two suspects in custody or the one suspect that remains outstanding.